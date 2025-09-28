Chinese researchers achieve near-total utilization of platinum in catalysts

Xinhua) 13:02, September 28, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Researchers from China's Tianjin University have recently achieved nearly 100 percent utilization of platinum atoms in catalytic reactions, holding the potential to transform global propylene production by making it both greener and more efficient.

The relevant study was published in the journal Science on Friday.

Catalysts, often referred to as the "heart" of the modern chemical industry, are indispensable in accelerating countless chemical reactions. Precious metals like platinum are among the most effective catalysts, but their scarcity and high cost make every atom invaluable.

Propylene, one of the world's highest-volume chemicals, is a critical feedstock for plastics, rubber, fibers, pharmaceuticals and more. Large numbers of precious metal atoms remain trapped inside catalyst particles, unable to participate in reactions, resulting in high costs, low efficiency and sustainability challenges.

The research team, led by Gong Jinlong, a professor at the university, developed a new catalyst design that selectively attracts platinum atoms from deep inside particles to the surface. This process achieves near-total exposure of platinum atoms to reactants, enabling almost complete atomic utilization.

Experiments have shown that the approach maintains high catalytic activity and long-term stability, while cutting platinum consumption by about 90 percent compared to conventional catalysts.

"This work not only realizes near-complete utilization of precious metal atoms but also opens a new paradigm for designing efficient catalysts," said Gong. "Our goal is to continue integrating fundamental research with industrial application, providing critical technologies for the green and low-carbon transformation of the chemical sector."

