China's installed power generation capacity up 18 pct

Xinhua) 11:20, September 28, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 3.69 billion kilowatts by the end of August, marking a year-on-year increase of 18 percent, official data showed on Friday.

Solar power generation capacity amounted to 1.12 billion kilowatts by the end of last month, surging 48.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Wind power generation capacity stood at 580 million kilowatts by the end of August, rising 22.1 percent year on year, according to the NEA data.

In the first eight months of 2025, China's major power generation companies invested 499.2 billion yuan (about 70.16 billion U.S. dollars) in power generation projects, up 0.5 percent year on year.

During the same period, investments in power grid projects reached 379.6 billion yuan, up 14 percent year on year, the NEA data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)