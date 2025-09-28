China contributes to global river governance experience-sharing, civilization exchange: report

Xinhua) 11:07, September 28, 2025

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has contributed to global experience-sharing and civilization exchange in the area of river governance, with its governance of the Yangtze River offering developing countries a new philosophy and practical path for economic development, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

The report, "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era," was released by Xinhua Institute, which is a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The report indicates that the practical action China has taken in the governance of the Yangtze River dismantles the discourse of "ecological fundamentalism" constructed by Western countries, offering developing nations an alternative to the old paths of polluting first and cleaning up later, or of prioritizing growth over ecology.

In the governance of the Yangtze River, policies like the 10-year fishing ban demonstrate the strategic resolve and historical patience of policymakers, as the effects are set to take years -- or even longer -- to fully materialize, according to the report.

China's pursuit of high-quality development through the governance and protection of the Yangtze River represents a pioneering practice in managing and protecting major rivers globally while transforming and upgrading development models, per the report.

"The ideas, technologies and experience accumulated in this process are becoming public goods benefiting all of humanity through various international exchange channels," it says.

It highlights that China has focused actively on the research and protection of great river basin cultures in recent years, organizing events like dialogues and seminars on major river civilizations to facilitate exchanges between the world's great riverine civilizations, as well as mutual learning in terms of governance experience.

This exchange goes beyond simple technical sharing, elevates that to cultural and philosophical heights, and guides countries to work together to address global challenges, the report states.

This photo shows a copy of the think tank report "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era." The report was released Friday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

