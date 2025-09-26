Think tank report highlights China's Yangtze River governance in new era

Xinhua) 17:23, September 26, 2025

This photo shows copies of the think tank report "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era." The report was released Friday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A report released Friday expounds on the achievements, insights, and global significance of the Yangtze River governance in the New Era.

Titled "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era," the report was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The report elaborates on how the Yangtze River Economic Belt serves as both a pioneering model for ecological progress and a national engine for innovation-driven transformation. It also highlights the protection and preservation of Yangtze River culture, as well as the harmony between humans and water in the Yangtze River Basin.

The report gives a full introduction into the five scientific strategies for Yangtze River Governance in the New Era, which includes prioritizing ecology, upholding dialectical unity, advancing regional coordination, upholding the principle of collaborative construction and shared benefits, and integrating heritage and innovation.

According to the report, the story of the Yangtze is both a Chinese and a global narrative of humanity reconciling with nature and co-creating a sustainable future. The Eastern wisdom of water governance, rooted in respect and sharing, provides a systematic approach to ensuring security, charts a path toward the harmonious unity of humanity and nature, embodies a people-centered value orientation, and contributes a viable pathway for ecology-driven economic development.

Full text: A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era

This photo shows a copy of the think tank report "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era." The report was released Friday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A participant reads the think tank report "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era" at the 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The report was released Friday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the forum. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)