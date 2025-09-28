Yangtze River represents new model for global river governance: report

Xinhua) 11:02, September 28, 2025

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The successful governance of the Yangtze River in China provides a new model for global river governance and has injected new impetus into the global green transformation, according to a think tank report released on Friday.

Titled "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era," the report was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The story of the Yangtze is not only a Chinese story but also a global story of humanity reconciling with nature and co-creating a sustainable future, according to the report.

The historic achievements of Yangtze River governance in the new era stem from a systematic approach that safeguards ecological security and promotes sustainable development across the entire basin, the report said.

Through top-level design and high-level promotion, the Yangtze River Basin Coordination Mechanism has been established, strengthening unified planning, governance, coordination and management across the basin, transcending geographical boundaries and administrative barriers, according to the report.

Moreover, China has widely used tools like satellite remote sensing, IoT, bioinformatics, and aquatic ecosystem assessments for Yangtze water quality monitoring, pollution tracking, ecological evaluation and disaster early warning, the report said.

It also highlighted the role of legal frameworks including the Yangtze River Protection Law in the governance of the river, which provide binding mechanisms for safeguarding the country's "mother river."

The governance of the Yangtze River has injected new impetus for global green transformation, said the report. It added, "The governance of the Yangtze River transcends the exploitative development model of industrial civilization, shifting toward an ecological civilization that pursues harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, embodying a vision of sustainable development."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)