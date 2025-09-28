China's Yangtze River Economic Belt on high-quality development track: report

Xinhua) 10:57, September 28, 2025

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report released on Friday highlights that China's Yangtze River Economic Belt continues to drive high-quality development, advancing its shift toward greener, more innovative and integrated growth.

The report, titled "A Mighty River That Nourishes a Great Nation -- Achievements, Insights, and Global Significance of Yangtze River Governance in the New Era," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, at the ongoing 2025 Great Rivers Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt, comprising 11 provincial-level regions and accounting for nearly half of the country's population and GDP, is driving upgrading and high-quality growth, cementing its position as a national engine for innovation-driven transformation, according to the report.

Green and innovation-driven development has injected great momentum into the region's growth, with its combined GDP and contribution to overall economic growth steadily increasing.

In 2024, the region's foreign trade reached a record 19.85 trillion yuan (about 2.79 trillion U.S. dollars), with imports and exports of high-tech products hitting 5.61 trillion yuan, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year, according to the report.

It also highlights deep industrial integration and dynamic regional collaboration among the 11 provinces and municipalities in the zone, which have helped cultivate fresh competitive edges.

