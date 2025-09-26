A new industry of empathy: inside China's companionship economy

A companion service provider assists a client with hospital procedures. (Photo from the WeChat official account of elderly care service company United-Home)

Facing mobility challenges recently, I booked a companion service for a hospital visit. The assistant waited patiently, reminded me of my appointment, and efficiently managed the entire process. He clearly explained reimbursement procedures and knew exactly which self-service machines on each floor had shorter lines. This level of professional support significantly enhanced the medical experience.

In today's China, services such as medical companions, elderly care companions, photography assistants in urban settings, and companions for home renovation supervision are becoming increasingly prevalent. Delivered through market-based and social channels, these services offer accessible, efficient support while relieving clients of the psychological burden of "owing favors." More importantly, they meet the growing demand for diverse and personalized assistance.

The emergence of the companionship economy reflects profound social shifts. On one hand, high mobility often separates families and friends - some in the north, others in the south; some in cities, others in rural areas - creating frequent scenarios where companionship is needed but unavailable. On the other hand, a new generation of consumers increasingly values emotional well-being and is willing to pay for personalized, professional companionship. This evolving demand, shaped by changing family structures and broader social transformations, underscores the value of market-based solutions.

Volunteers accompany seniors living alone on a Spring Festival shopping trip in Xiapu community, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang province, Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo/Ye Zhengwei)

At present, the companionship economy remains in an early, relatively unregulated stage, with service quality often hinging on individual providers' personal attributes, sometimes resulting in a "blind box" experience for clients. As a result, there is a growing demand for standardized development to ensure consistency and trust.

Some institutions have begun exploring detailed service standards and operational protocols. The China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service, together with 21 partner platforms and organizations, has issued standards for elderly medical companion services, covering protocols, safety procedures, and complaint mechanisms.

Some elderly care institutions are piloting full-service standards, supported by digital platforms that enable real-time monitoring and evaluation. These measures aim to enhance service quality, foster a robust ecosystem, and ensure sustainable industry growth.

A running companion supports a participant in relaxing before a marathon. (Photo from Qianjiang Evening News)

At its core, companionship is about human interaction. It requires patience, empathy, and emotional attentiveness. One experienced companion, with over a decade of experience in the field, shared that he always carries tissues in his bag "just in case" - a small gesture that speaks to the importance of service details. At the same time, clear boundaries and safeguards around safety and privacy are essential to building trust and unlocking market potential.

As Chinese households become smaller and the population continues to age, the companionship economy is poised for further growth. Whether assisting individuals during times of inconvenience, supporting shared interests, or simply providing meaningful social interaction, these services fulfill both emotional and practical needs.

Ultimately, the rise of the companionship economy reflects Chinese people's pursuit of a higher quality of life and the agility of social services in adapting to emerging demands. One industry forecast projects that by 2025, the market for companionship services in China will reach 50 billion yuan ($7.01 billion). With growing consumer willingness and capacity to invest in standardized, on-demand support, this emerging sector represents not only a response to social evolution but also an inevitable outcome of market development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)