We Are China

Stories of High-Quality Development | Exploring the in-depth transformation of China's modern industrial system

People's Daily Online) 15:14, July 25, 2025

In a traditional motor city, multiple auto-production "firsts" speak volumes about the rapid strides of China's manufacturing industry.

AI large language models are powering traditional steel factories, with algorithm-driven processes reshaping the future of steelmaking.

In the nuclear energy sector, Heqi No. 1, China's first nuclear steam supply project, is opening up new green pathways for carbon reduction.

With the nourishment of "rain and dew" from the financial sector, new granaries are taking root on formerly barren saline-alkali land.

Behind these vivid examples are the in-depth transformation of China's modern industrial system.

The ninth episode of People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development" is coming soon, ready to showcase key pathways for China's industrial development.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)