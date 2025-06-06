China to promote healthy development of automotive industry: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 11:01, June 06, 2025

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China will work to remove bottlenecks and obstacles restricting the circulation and consumption of automobiles, and promote the healthy development of the automotive sector, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The automotive industry is a strategic and pillar industry of China's national economy and plays a key role in maintaining stable growth and expanding consumption, He told a regular press conference.

In recent years, the ministry has implemented a car trade-in program and piloted reforms in automobile circulation and consumption to unlock market potential and foster new growth points, the spokesperson added.

The ministry recently organized a symposium with industry associations, research institutions, and related enterprises to gather opinions and explore further measures to improve automobile circulation and consumption, He said.

Moving forward, the ministry will collaborate with relevant departments to strengthen market research and policy guidance, ensuring better alignment with diverse and personalized consumer demands.

To address rat-race competition in the sector, the ministry will also enhance compliance oversight and market rectification efforts to maintain a fair and competitive market order, He emphasized.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)