We Are China

Beautiful autumn scenery of Changbai Mountain in NE China's Jilin

People's Daily Online) 13:03, September 26, 2025

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Autumn has turned Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province into a breathtaking sight. Tianchi Lake, nestled on the mountain, gleams like a mirror, its deep blue waters adding to its allure. The surrounding trees are adorned in vibrant colors, creating a stunning, layered tapestry of nature.

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Mountain scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Mountain scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Waterfall scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Tourists admire the beautiful autumn scenery of Tianchi Lake in northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Tourists admire the beautiful autumn landscape of Tianchi Lake in northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

