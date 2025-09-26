Beautiful autumn scenery of Changbai Mountain in NE China's Jilin
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of Tianchi Lake on Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Autumn has turned Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province into a breathtaking sight. Tianchi Lake, nestled on the mountain, gleams like a mirror, its deep blue waters adding to its allure. The surrounding trees are adorned in vibrant colors, creating a stunning, layered tapestry of nature.
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Mountain scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Photo shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Mountain scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2025, shows the beautiful autumn scenery of the Changbai Waterfall scenic area in northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Tourists admire the beautiful autumn scenery of Tianchi Lake in northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Tourists admire the beautiful autumn landscape of Tianchi Lake in northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.