Tianchi Lake in NE China melts back to life

People's Daily Online) 14:48, June 17, 2025

Photo shows Tianchi Lake. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

As the Summer Solstice approaches, much of China is already experiencing a sweltering heatwave. Yet Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province remains refreshingly cool. After being frozen for more than seven months, the ice on the mountain's Tianchi Lake is now gradually melting, and its clear waters are about to reappear.

Widely regarded as Jilin's premier tourist attraction and a shining symbol of Chinese eco-tourism, Changbai Mountain is home to one of the world's most remarkable crater lakes. Nestled within the volcanic cone at the mountain's summit, Tianchi Lake is the world's highest, largest, and deepest crater lake formed by an active volcano. In winter, its icy surface gleams like white jade, while in summer, it transforms into stunning sapphire blue, making it a marvel of nature.

Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.

