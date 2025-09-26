China-funded solar project launched in Mongolia

Xinhua) 21:09, September 26, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A signing ceremony for a China-funded project under the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDSSCF) was held in Ulan Bator's Chingeltei district, marking the launch of a major initiative to upgrade ger districts through solar photovoltaic systems.

The event on Thursday was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Mongolia Matilda Dimovska, Ulan Bator Deputy Mayor Amgalanbayar Amartuvshin, and other officials.

Ambassador Shen said the project will directly benefit 500 households in the city's slum areas, known as ger districts, adding that China contributes to the welfare of the Mongolian people through the GDSSCF.

Dimovska highlighted the project's impact, recalling her first winter in Mongolia and the severe cold and pollution in the ger areas. The project supported by China will benefit people living here. "I extend my deep gratitude to the Chinese government and people," she said.

Deputy Mayor Amartuvshin emphasized that the initiative will help accelerate Mongolia's shift from coal heating to solar energy, improving both the environment and public health while reducing air pollution in Ulan Bator.

In 2024, the UNDP piloted a project that provided 69 ger district households with solar photovoltaic systems equipped with battery storage and electric thermal heaters, integrated with an AI-driven module to monitor emissions and generate carbon credits. Building on this, the GDSSCF-supported project in Chingeltei will expand clean energy access to 500 households, advancing the transformation of Ulan Bator's ger districts.

