China's Global Governance Initiative timely, says Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 21:02, September 26, 2025

BISHKEK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative proposed by China is timely as it addresses the pressing demands of today's global agenda, Kyrgyz expert Igor Shestakov has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Shestakov said that the initiative aims to build a just world where sovereign states have equal rights, regardless of their size or wealth, and to establish a world order that provides an alternative to the unipolar dominance long espoused by some countries.

He added that China regards sovereign equality as the primary prerequisite for global governance, with international law as its safeguard.

"The world today needs a fair and equitable system," he stressed. "Every country has the right to strive for a better future, and modernization is not the preserve of individual states. It is necessary to improve the global governance system through appropriate reforms."

Shestakov said that the four global initiatives proposed by China -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative -- are aimed at uniting countries in addressing challenges and fostering world stability.

The Kyrgyz expert added he believes that the Global Governance Initiative will help counter growing chaos, curb attempts to dictate the global agenda, and rally progressive forces worldwide to advance the building of a multipolar world.

