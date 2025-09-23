Interview: Global Governance Initiative to reshape int'l cooperation, says scholar

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The recent China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) is a strategic framework that could reshape international cooperation, according to an Ethiopian expert.

In an era of profound uncertainty, marked by geopolitical rivalries, climate change and widening development disparities, global governance is under strain. At the same time, existing institutions, while historically significant, are often insufficient to address today's pressing transnational issues, said Balew Demissie, a senior consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia.

"The GGI strives to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system and work together for a community with a shared future for humanity," he told Xinhua, noting that the GGI offers a roadmap for collective resilience in a fractured world.

China's proposal coincides with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations' founding. As the GGI concept paper states, the UN was founded "after deep reflection on the bitter lessons of the two world wars" to prevent further global catastrophes, he said.

Eight decades later, however, the system is confronted with three shortcomings, namely underrepresentation of the Global South, erosion of authority, and lack of effectiveness, said the scholar.

He highlighted the expansion of the BRICS, which welcomed new members from Africa and the Middle East in 2023, as a strong move to elevate the voices of emerging economies.

The GGI mirrors this dynamic, offering not only symbolic recognition but also practical avenues of influence, he said, adding that if implemented, it could reduce the alienation of developing countries and increase confidence in multilateral solutions.

What is equally important, he believes, is the GGI's commitment to multilateralism: global affairs should be decided by all; the governance system should be built by all; and the fruits of governance should be shared by all.

In contrast to abstract declarations, the GGI insists on tangible results. This pragmatism aligns with China's broader vision of development-oriented internationalism, as expressed in the Belt and Road Initiative and the three other global initiatives, according to Demissie.

"When the Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2014, for example, China sent medical teams and set up treatment centers, demonstrating what results-oriented solidarity looks like. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China also showed how it deals with public goods by providing vaccines to over 100 countries," he said.

In essence, the GGI represents a reorientation of international cooperation at a time when it is most needed. By emphasizing sovereign equality, the rule of law, multilateralism, people-centered development and pragmatic outcomes, the GGI can transform global governance from a battleground of competing powers into a collaborative platform for humanity's collective resilience, he said.

Its roadmap aims not to overthrow existing institutions but to revitalize them so that they can act better, operate effectively, adapt to change and respond promptly to global challenges, he added.

The GGI sees the international rule of law as a safeguard for global governance. "This means uniform application of international norms, without double standards or imposition," Demissie said. "In a world where powerful states apply rules selectively, this principle is crucial."

