Three trapped after coal mine accident in northwest China

Xinhua) 20:47, September 26, 2025

XI'AN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Three people are trapped following a coal mine accident in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday when part of an underground tunnel collapsed in Zhenping County, in the city of Ankang. Eight workers were carrying out rectification work at the site when the collapse happened, with five of them managing to escape safely, county authorities said.

The mine, built in 1998, has been under rectification since March 2024, due to safety concerns. Preliminary assessments showed that the collapse involved about 500 cubic meters of debris.

Rescue operations are underway, but authorities have said that rainfall is complicating these efforts.

