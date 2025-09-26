Russia's Udmurt Republic seeks comprehensive cooperation with China: regional leader

Xinhua) 13:25, September 26, 2025

IZHEVSK, Russia, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Udmurt Republic is ready to deepen comprehensive cooperation with China, the republic's government chairman Roman Efimov said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Xinhua in the regional capital Izhevsk, Efimov said that Udmurtia has strong industrial bases in machinery, metallurgy, chemicals, and oil fields, producing competitive goods. Agriculture is also a key pillar of the regional economy.

The republic hopes to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Chinese partners in these areas, he said.

The regional leader also mentioned the growing cultural exchanges between Udmurtia and China, citing the region's rich cultural and tourism resources. His government is taking measures to attract more Chinese tourists, Efimov added.

