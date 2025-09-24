Chinese FM responds to Putin’s remarks on post-New START expiry plan

Global Times) 09:25, September 24, 2025

When asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported remarks that Moscow is prepared to adhere to nuclear arms limits for one year following the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in February 2026, and stressed this measure will only be viable if the US refrains from actions that undermine or violate the existing balance of deterrence capabilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China appreciates Russia's positive posture, adding that on the US-Russia New START issue, China's position is consistent.

Guo said that as the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals, the US and Russia should earnestly fulfill their special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, resume the implementation of the New START accord, discuss follow-up arrangements, and make drastic and substantive reductions in their nuclear arsenals in a verifiable, irreversible and legally binding manner.

This is also the common expectation of the international community, Guo added.

