Chinese films winning over young audiences: Russia's culture minister

Xinhua) 11:03, September 22, 2025

St. Petersburg, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese films are gaining traction among young Russians, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Lyubimova said a growing number of young people in Russia have become fans of Chinese cinema. "They attend Chinese Film Weeks with great enthusiasm. We try to hold these events not only in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and other cities," she noted.

The minister said Chinese films have been more widely presented in Russia in recent years. For example, the Chinese historical film "Dead To Rights" had a successful premiere in the country in September. She added that interest is expanding beyond historical dramas to other genres such as romantic comedies.

Lyubimova also highlighted the value of joint film production between the two countries. The co-produced spy thriller film Red Silk, released in China earlier this month, was one such project.

"Signing agreements on co-productions is very important because it allows us to work together and showcase our joint film achievements," she said, adding that Russia and China also cooperate in international film festivals and major award events, which further strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

Designating the years 2024 and 2025 as the China-Russia Years of Culture, the two countries have rolled out a range of exchange activities to tap the potential of bilateral cooperation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)