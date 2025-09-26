Illegally planted fish trap spotted by China Coast Guard in South China Sea

Xinhua) 13:06, September 26, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows an illegally planted fish trap spotted by China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters surrounding the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea. A number of illegally planted fish traps have recently been spotted by China Coast Guard vessel Huayang patrolling the waters surrounding the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Zhang Feng)

Above the water the traps feature buoyant materials such as tires, foam, and iron barrels. Beneath the "tip of the iceberg" are ropes stretching dozens of to more than a hundred meters deep on which tree branches are attached to lure fish schools.

Zhang Penghu, a law enforcement officer aboard Huayang, said the illegal fish traps are not easy to detect at sea due to their small size above water, yet they pose grave threats to sailing as the ropes or branches might get stuck in the propeller. Besides, tiny particles of tires, foam, or iron barrels could be absorbed by fish schools, threatening marine life and environment. Philippine fishermen have frequently been observed using this kind of fish trap, according to fishermen working in the South China Sea.

Zhang said all the law enforcement officers aboard Huayang would remain vigilant in patrols to the illegal fish traps lurking around. When detected, they would be dismantled immediately so as to safeguard sailing security and ecological well-being in the waters under China's jurisdiction.

