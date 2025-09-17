China coast guard condemns Philippines' infringements in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:22, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Tuesday slammed the Philippines for seriously infringing on China's sovereignty in the South China Sea.

Spokesperson Gan Yu made the remarks in response to a Tuesday incident in which more than 10 official Philippine vessels illegally entered China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao, despite repeated warnings from the Chinese side.

The CCG took lawful control measures to expel them, Gan said.

One of the Philippine vessels, numbered 3014, endangered Chinese crews and vessels by making "dangerous maneuvers" and deliberately ramming into a CCG ship that was engaging in normal law enforcement procedures, he said.

"China's actions at the scene were professional, legitimate and justified," Gan said.

Stressing that Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory, Gan said the Philippines had seriously infringed on China's sovereignty, and violated Chinese and international laws.

He warned the Philippines to cease its infringements immediately, and pledged that the CCG will continue its law enforcement patrols in the area to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

