China's Pony.ai showcases latest robotaxi at Dubai self-driving congress
DUBAI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese self-driving company Pony.ai showcased its latest robotaxi and autonomous driving technologies this week at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, part of the emirate's plan to make a quarter of urban trips driverless by 2030.
The congress, held from Wednesday to Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Center under the theme "Redefining Mobility: The Path to Autonomy", brought together policymakers, industry executives, and innovators.
The company's interactive booth attracted wide attention as delegates expressed strong interest in the company's full-stack self-driving technologies and its planned commercial deployment in Dubai.
Pony.ai, which holds a local testing permit, has begun pilot operations in designated areas and aims to launch commercial driverless services in 2026 as part of Dubai's public transport system.
"Dubai's robust transport infrastructure, supportive policies, and public acceptance of emerging technologies give us confidence in accelerating large-scale adoption of autonomous driving," co-founder and CEO James Peng said.
Earlier this year, the company partnered with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to advance Level 4 autonomous driving technology into the city's transportation system to improve efficiency.
