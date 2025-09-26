China-Croatia University Rectors' Dialogue held in Zagreb

Xinhua) 12:36, September 26, 2025

ZAGREB, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China-Croatia University Rectors' Dialogue was held Thursday at the University of Zagreb, bringing together representatives from 19 faculties of the University of Zagreb and over 30 delegates from 18 Chinese universities.

Jurica Pavicic, vice rector of the University of Zagreb, noted that cooperation between the university and Chinese institutions has been expanding in recent years.

"This dialogue represents an important platform for deepening collaboration, fostering mutual understanding and creating new opportunities for cooperation between our higher education institutions," said Dijana Mandic, director of the Higher Education Department of Croatia's Ministry of Science, Education and Youth.

Qi Qianjin, Chinese ambassador to Croatia, expressed confidence that the dialogue would build consensus, broaden cooperation and inject new momentum into bilateral educational exchanges. He encouraged universities on both sides to establish more stable cooperation mechanisms, expand joint research projects, strengthen student and faculty exchanges, and train high-quality talent for the future.

Fu Bo, deputy secretary-general of the China Education Association for International Exchange, called for deeper cooperation with Croatian universities, including the creation of interdisciplinary joint laboratories and the expansion of bilateral academic and cultural exchanges.

During the event, the China Education Association for International Exchange signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the University of Zagreb, marking a new step in advancing China-Croatia higher education collaboration.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)