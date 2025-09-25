Russia, U.S. reaffirm interest in peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 13:58, September 25, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared interest in seeking peaceful solutions to the Ukraine crisis, said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The two top diplomats met in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, said the ministry.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's readiness to adhere to the course outlined by the two countries' leaders in Alaska, including coordination with Washington on addressing the root causes of the conflict. He voiced opposition to what he described as proposals from Kiev and some European capitals that could prolong the crisis.

The meeting also addressed broader bilateral issues, with both sides stressing the importance of restoring political and public contacts, leveraging the momentum set by the presidents of Russia and the United States to advance normalization of relations. They also emphasized the need to resume regular operations of diplomatic missions.

The two sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue between their foreign policy agencies, said the ministry.

On Aug. 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Alaska. They gave a positive assessment of the meeting, but no agreement was reached on issues such as a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)