Global experts discuss leveraging oasis biosphere reserves to empower sustainability in arid lands

Xinhua) 11:12, September 25, 2025

HANGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Global experts on Wednesday convened in Hangzhou in east China to explore how oasis biosphere reserves can advance sustainable development in arid regions.

The event, "Oasis Biosphere Reserves Empower the Sustainable Development in Arid Lands," was held as a side session of the fifth World Congress of Biosphere Reserves (WCBR), which is taking place from Sept. 22 to 25.

Zhang Yuanming, director of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said that arid lands play a crucial role in the global ecosystem yet remain among the most fragile lands, facing serious threats from climate change. He emphasized that oases serve as vital lifelines for sustainable development in these regions.

"We organize this event to establish an international platform for dialogue, advance open science, facilitate data sharing, and strengthen policy coordination in biodiversity conservation, ecological security and sustainable development for arid areas," Zhang said.

Antonio Abreu, secretary of UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, noted that oases represent more than just landscapes -- they are symbols of life, resilience and human ingenuity.

In arid lands, oasis biosphere reserves can serve as beacons of hope. They offer inspiring examples of sustainable water management, turning scarcity into resilience, and fostering economies grounded in ecological balance and cultural heritage, he said.

Abreu also commended the leadership demonstrated by countries including China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which shows how local knowledge combined with international cooperation can yield solutions with global relevance.

Wang Ding, secretary-general of China's MAB National Committee, emphasized the heightened urgency of protecting oasis biospheres. "Given the dual pressures of a changing global environment and increasing human activities, securing sustainable development in arid regions is more critical than ever," he said.

During the event, XIEG unveiled its latest research achievement: a comprehensive global oasis distribution and cataloging system.

"For the first time globally, we have completed a detailed global oasis catalog, accurately identified all oases and released corresponding datasets. This will allow the tracking of dynamic processes such as oasis expansion and contraction, offering a quantitative basis for the assessment of ecosystem health," said Gui Dongwei, a researcher at the institute.

Two new initiatives -- the Oasis Biosphere Reserve Initiative and the Arid Land Biosphere Reserve Network -- were also released at the event.

"The launch of initiatives reflects the determination of our community to move from ideas to action, allowing us to share experiences, scale up innovations, and strengthen solidarity across countries and regions," Abreu said.

Liu Weidong, director of the Bureau of International Cooperation at CAS, expressed CAS' commitment to collaborating with global partners to enhance scientific support, boost joint research, promote technology sharing, improve management efficiency and expand cooperation networks.

"We will encourage the creation of multi-stakeholder alliances involving research institutes, reserve management bodies, NGOs and enterprises to jointly tackle cross-regional and interdisciplinary ecological challenges," Liu said.

UNESCO launched the MAB Programme in 1971 to foster the sustainable management of natural resources through human-nature interaction. Every 10 years or so, UNESCO convenes the WCBR to evaluate progress, share experience, and set priorities and targets for the MAB Programme. The ongoing fifth WCBR marks the first time the event has been hosted in Asia, attracting around 4,000 participants from more than 150 countries and regions.

