Chinese vice president meets delegation attending SMI China Forum

Xinhua) 16:58, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday met with a delegation attending the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) China Forum in Beijing.

Han said that the SMI actively encourages the international business community to participate in global green and low-carbon transition, which is of great importance.

Noting that global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity conservation require joint efforts from all humanity, Han said China has always upheld the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity, and firmly implemented the national strategy on climate change, making significant contributions to global sustainable development.

The delegation said that the business community would continue to deepen practical cooperation and make positive contributions to promoting global sustainable development.

