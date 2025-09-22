Chinese ballet drama "A Dream of Red Mansions" makes overseas debut in Bangkok

Xinhua) 13:33, September 22, 2025

BANGKOK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The National Ballet of China staged its original production "A Dream of Red Mansions" at the Thailand Cultural Center in Bangkok on Saturday, marking the ballet's overseas debut.

The two-hour performance is part of Bangkok's 27th International Festival of Dance and Music. It features the romance of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu against the backdrop of the Jia family's rise and decline.

"It takes rich imagery to translate the essence of this Chinese literary masterpiece into the language of Western ballet," said director of the production Tong Ruirui. The red-and-gold side of the revolving backdrop symbolized prosperity, and the white side symbolized emptiness.

Zhu Yan, director of the National Ballet of China, said the production represents a fusion of East and West art and an effort to bring Chinese classical literature to the ballet stage. It also serves as a cultural bridge promoting exchanges between China and Thailand.

The debut performance ended with prolonged applause. Rasina Uberoi Bajaj, managing director of the festival, said she had never seen such a ballet performance. "The stage design, lighting and costumes with oriental aesthetics are very impressive," she added.

For Chunhakarn, a graduate student at Chulalongkorn University and a longtime ballet learner, the performance stood out for its strong narrative. "It was the first time I had seen ballet combined with Chinese classical literature, and with English and Thai subtitles, it was easy to follow," she said.

All stage props were designed and produced in China and shipped to Bangkok ahead of the show. It took three days to complete the installation. The most eye-catching feature was a 12-meter-wide, 8.5-meter-high rotating backdrop at the center of the stage.

Featuring world-class artists and ensembles, Bangkok's 27th International Festival of Dance and Music runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 15 this year.

