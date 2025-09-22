Egypt inaugurates Chinese, Turkish factories in SCZone

Xinhua) 10:06, September 22, 2025

CAIRO, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday inaugurated a series of new development and industrial projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), including factories built by Turkish and Chinese investors, according to a government statement.

Among the projects was the factory of Hengsheng (Egypt) Textile Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese textile and garment manufacturing facility with a total investment of 70 million U.S. dollars.

Located in the West Qantara industrial area of Ismailia, northeast of Cairo, the project spans 200,000 square meters and is scheduled to be completed in two phases. It is expected to generate about 1,300 direct jobs, said Chen Songfu, chairperson of Hengsheng (Egypt).

Madbouly said the project strengthens West Qantara's position as the region's largest emerging textile hub and marks a major step forward in Egypt's strategy to boost domestic manufacturing, expand production, and increase exports.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Eroglu Garment factory, a subsidiary of the Turkish Eroglu Global Holding Group. Located on 64,000 square meters, the project's total investment is valued at 40 million U.S. dollars and will provide 2,750 direct jobs.

Madbouly stressed that such projects are part of Egypt's efforts to attract labor-intensive industries, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and enhance the global competitiveness of Egyptian exports.

Established in August 2015, the SCZone covers 461 square kilometers along the Suez Canal and includes six ports and four development areas. West Qantara is one of the key industrial zones under its jurisdiction.

