China willing to strengthen manufacturing cooperation with all parties, senior political advisor

Xinhua) 10:02, September 22, 2025

HEFEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese political advisor Wang Yong on Saturday said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all parties in key areas such as manufacturing.

Wang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention held in east China's Anhui Province.

Over the past few years, China, along with all relevant parties, has adhered to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, leveraging the platform of the convention to deepen practical cooperation and provide strong support for the development of global manufacturing sector, Wang said.

In the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as manufacturing; break down barriers in various areas such as technology, talent and data; make breakthroughs in critical core technologies; and achieve green and low-carbon development, Wang added.

Under the theme of "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the convention runs from Sept. 20 to 23 in Hefei, capital city of Anhui Province, and is attended by more than 1,000 guests from over 40 countries and regions.

