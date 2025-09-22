Chinese poetry lecture draws audience in Warsaw

WARSAW, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A lecture on Chinese poetry was held Friday at the House of Literature in Warsaw, Poland, drawing more than 50 Polish writers, scholars and literature enthusiasts.

The event, supported by the China Writers Association and the Chinese Embassy in Poland, was co-hosted by the Polish Chinese Literature Readers Club and the Polish Writers Association.

During the lecture, Chinese poet Yang Ke said contemporary Chinese poetry is seeking new ways to connect with tradition, moving from the tonal rhythm of classical verse toward structural experimentation influenced by the West.

Li Xun, a Chinese poet living in Europe, said that Chinese and European poetry have influenced each other for over a century, with Western techniques enriching Chinese verse and Chinese poetry offering European readers fresh aesthetic and philosophical perspectives.

Among those attending were Wei Jiao, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Poland, Anna Nasilowska, president of the Polish Writers Association, and Polish sinologist Malgorzata Religa.

Zbigniew Zbikowski, head of the Warsaw branch of the Polish Writers Association, said he recently visited China and translated several Chinese poems into Polish. He said the lecture would help strengthen literary exchange and promote translation between the two countries.

