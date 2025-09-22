Senior CPC official vows to deepen win-win cooperation with Greece

Xinhua) 09:55, September 22, 2025

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Greek President Konstantinos Tassoulas in Athens, Greece, Sept. 19, 2025. Li on Saturday concluded a four-day official goodwill visit to Greece at the invitation of the New Democracy party of Greece. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

ATHENS, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), concluded a four-day official goodwill visit to Greece on Saturday, reaffirming China's commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

During his visit, Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, held talks with Greek President Konstantinos Tassoulas, Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis, Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, and Kostas Skrekas, Secretary of the Political Committee of New Democracy Party.

During his meeting with the Greek president, Li conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tassoulas, saying that, under the strategic guidance of President Xi and the Greek leader, the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership has made significant progress. China is willing to work with Greece to uphold mutual respect and trust, strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and promote win-win cooperation.

Li said that China's development strengthens the force for world peace. Not long ago, China solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The events underscored the importance of remembering history, honoring martyrs, cherishing peace and forging a better future.

He noted that President Xi proposed the Global Development Initiative at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit. China is willing to work with Greece to implement the initiative and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Li introduced China's anti-corruption efforts, noting that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has adhered to the principles of no forbidden zones, full coverage, and zero tolerance, advancing the integrated approach of ensuring that officials do not dare to be corrupt, cannot be corrupt, and do not want to be corrupt. An unprecedented anti-corruption campaign has been carried out, successfully blazing a path of anti-corruption with Chinese characteristics. China is willing to exchange and cooperate with Greece on anti-corruption work.

Tassoulas asked Li to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Greece and China have conducted mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect and trust, and have supported each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns. He added that China's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance and the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping have sent a firm and powerful message to the world and are of great significance for maintaining world peace and stability.

Greece is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in international and multilateral arenas, Tassoulas said. Corruption is a common enemy of humanity, and Greece admires the determination of the CPC to fight corruption and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in this field.

In talks with Kaklamanis, Li said that China is willing to work with Greece to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to strengthen the two major bonds of mutually beneficial cooperation and civilizational exchanges, and to deepen exchanges at all levels and in various fields.

Kaklamanis said that both Greece and China are ancient civilizations with great potential for practical cooperation. The Greek Parliament is willing to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with China's legislative body.

While meeting with Hatzidakis, Li said that China is willing to enhance political mutual trust with Greece, deepen practical cooperation, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges. He added that China-EU cooperation is an important driving force for world economic growth, and expressed hope that Greece would continue to play a constructive role in the development of China-EU relations.

Hatzidakis said that projects like the Port of Piraeus have significantly promoted Greece's economic and social development. He stressed that Greece's doors are always open to China and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Greece. Greece will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

When meeting with Skrekas, Li said that the CPC is leading the people in comprehensively advancing Chinese modernization, and that China is willing to deepen exchanges on governance and party-building experience with the New Democracy Party, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Li introduced the CPC's comprehensive and strict governance, noting that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has incorporated strict governance into the "Four Comprehensives" strategic layout.

From the start, issues have been tackled by formulating and implementing the eight-point decision on improving party and government conduct, ensuring simultaneous emphasis on party integrity, conduct, and discipline, integrating the rectification of work styles with anti-corruption efforts, Li said. Through this revolutionary self-reform, the party has become stronger and won the heartfelt support of the people.

Skrekas said that the New Democracy Party is optimistic about China's development prospects, values exchanges and cooperation with the CPC, and is willing to actively promote Greece-China friendship and contribute to maintaining world peace and addressing global challenges.

Li also attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the China-Greece Civilizational Exchange and Mutual Learning Dialogue and visited the Port of Piraeus project during the visit. ■

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis in Athens, Greece, Sept. 18, 2025. Li on Saturday concluded a four-day official goodwill visit to Greece at the invitation of the New Democracy party of Greece. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Greek Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis in Athens, Greece, Sept. 18, 2025. Li on Saturday concluded a four-day official goodwill visit to Greece at the invitation of the New Democracy party of Greece. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Kostas Skrekas, Secretary of the Political Committee of New Democracy Party, in Athens, Greece, Sept. 17, 2025. Li on Saturday concluded a four-day official goodwill visit to Greece at the invitation of the New Democracy party of Greece. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)