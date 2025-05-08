Greek lawmaker highlights respect and win-win cooperation as pillars of China-EU relations

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Dora Bakoyannis, chair of the Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs of Greece's Hellenic Parliament, emphasized the importance of mutual respect and win-win cooperation in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online during her recent visit to China.

Reflecting on the bilateral relationship between China and Greece, Bakoyannis described current ties as very strong and characterized by deep mutual understanding. "We have developed strong ties in the cultural sphere, marked by exceptional cultural exchanges," she noted. She also highlighted China-Greece economic cooperation, specifically the Chinese investment by COSCO SHIPPING Group (COSCO) in the Port of Piraeus as a standout example of successful collaboration.

According to Bakoyannis, Greece and China have also maintained close coordination on the political stage, particularly within the framework of the United Nations, where the two countries have found common ground on a number of important international issues.

Greece has played a key role in supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming the first EU member state to officially join in 2018. Bakoyannis pointed to the COSCO investment in Piraeus as a prime example of how BRI cooperation can deliver tangible benefits. She emphasized that the project has been well received by the local community and has significantly contributed to both the Greek and Chinese economies. "I have every confidence in the entrepreneurial spirit of both the Greek and Chinese people to explore and develop sectors of collaboration that will prove advantageous to both sides," she added.

The China-Greece relationship also has strong cultural foundations. Bakoyannis emphasized the significance of the two countries as cradle civilizations. This shared legacy provides a unique opportunity for deeper cultural exchange. She extended a warm invitation to the Chinese public to explore Greece, and equally encouraged Greeks to visit China and experience its rich cultural heritage.

When discussing China-EU relations, Bakoyannis acknowledged existing trade-related challenges but stressed the importance of long-term perspective. She expressed a believe that in the long run cooperation would be beneficial to all, and that building walls cannot be the answer. She added, "The only viable path forward is through collaboration grounded in mutual respect, recognition of each other's rights, and a sincere understanding of each side's interests."

