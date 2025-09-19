Guilin launches AI tourism platform at 22nd China-ASEAN Expo

People's Daily Online) 09:32, September 19, 2025

Tourists interact with "Gui Ling'er," the digital cultural tourism ambassador of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

A new artificial intelligence platform for cultural tourism was launched Wednesday at the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The AI model, called "AI Guilin," debuted at the trade fair's 22nd edition.

Guilin city and People's Daily Online jointly developed "AI Guilin" as the first major cultural tourism AI model designed to help transform Guilin into a world-class tourism destination. The technology supports both a digital tourism ambassador called "Gui Ling'er" and a WeChat mini-program for travelers.

Developers built "AI Guilin" using an existing large language model, then trained it with content from People's Daily Online about Guilin's culture and tourism offerings.

People's Daily Online developed "Gui Ling'er" through advanced 3D modeling technology. The digital guide features traditional Chinese design elements and local osmanthus flower motifs while helping visitors navigate Guilin. The system can display costumes representing the 10 ASEAN nations and operates in several languages to assist international travelers.

Photo shows "Gui Ling'er," the digital cultural tourism ambassador of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The WeChat application provides trip planning and local recommendations throughout visitors' stays. Users can access personalized itineraries, official tourism guides, and traveler reviews about attractions and restaurants. The app suggests nearby destinations and activities based on location data.

The year 2025 marks a pivotal point in Guilin's tourism development plans. Through its partnership with People's Daily Online, Guilin uses "AI Guilin" to transform tourism experiences, marketing and operations while creating a compact, specialized and high-quality tourism environment.

"AI Guilin" is launched at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)