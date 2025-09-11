Global policymakers, executives urge open collaboration to share opportunities of AI

September 11, 2025

SHENYANG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Global Industrial Internet Conference concluded on Monday in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, having seen Chinese and international guests issue a call for open cooperation to share in the new opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI).

The conference brought together government and business representatives from over 10 countries, including Brazil, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia and China, spanning sectors such as mobile communication, AI and high-end manufacturing. Attendees held in-depth discussions on how to better advance intelligentization, network connectivity and digitalization in economic development.

Piero Scaruffi, founder of Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, said that AI technology is not a zero-sum game, but rather a catalyst for mutual benefits and shared success. Today's advancements in AI have benefited greatly from international cooperation.

Tang Lixin, vice president of Northeastern University in Liaoning and an expert on industrial intelligence, told Xinhua that AI has become a strategic technology leading a new technological revolution and industrial transformation. It is a critical strategic resource driving global technology leaps, industrial optimization and upgrading, and overall productivity advancement, exerting profound impacts on economic and social development. Promoting the healthy, orderly development of AI has become particularly urgent, he noted.

"AI presents a shared opportunity for all humanity, as well as a common challenge we all face," said Hermano Tercius, secretary of telecommunications at the Ministry of Communications of Brazil, adding that in the current complex and ever-changing international environment, strengthening international cooperation in the field of new technologies is crucial.

He said that as the world's third-largest user of AI, Brazil still lags behind in data center construction. This necessitates collaboration with countries that have advantages in digital infrastructure to achieve complementary benefits and mutual success.

The further advancement of global AI technology hinges on the existence of an open, inclusive environment for innovative collaboration. During the conference, many participants highlighted challenges in areas such as governance frameworks and technical standards that current global AI development faces.

"AI has triggered significant transformations in the technological landscape. Without better compliance-driven rulemaking, it is difficult to predict its future trajectory. Global cooperation is essential to address these challenges," said Alexandre V. Chidiac, managing partner of Iskandar Group, which is a company engaged in international shipping and trade.

"We advocate for inclusive policies and environments in the field of AI among all nations," Tercius said. "Only through such efforts can we ensure that no country is left behind in this technological revolution, and build a robust bridge towards shared prosperity and an interconnected future for the world."

Ben Sassi, general manager of the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce in Poland, stated that there is an urgent global need to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, and build widespread consensus in areas such as rule-making, technical standards and ethics to promote the healthy development of AI in a united manner.

Over the years, China has made positive explorations and contributed constructive ideas and solutions to the global governance of AI. The country launched the Global AI Governance Initiative in 2023. And last year, the 78th UN General Assembly reached a historic consensus by adopting a resolution on enhancing international cooperation for AI capacity building, which was spearheaded by China.

Participating guests also expressed their willingness to collaborate with China in the field of AI in the future. Pakistan Global Business Alliance Chairman Muhammad Asif Noor Farooqi, for example, said that he hopes China and Pakistan will enhance cooperation within the digital economy to strengthen Pakistan's intelligent infrastructure.

