A capable assistant in classroom -- Chinese educators embrace AI

Xinhua) 16:04, September 10, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Wednesday marked China's 41st Teachers' Day. While educators across the country received warm wishes from their students, many people are grappling with a pressing question: will the profession become obsolete some day?

In the age of rapid artificial intelligence (AI) development, their concern is far from groundless. While AI has revolutionized knowledge acquisition through scalability and cost reduction, it seems that the age-old role of teachers now stands at a crossroads between evolution and extinction.

"I prefer querying an AI model over sitting through fluffy lectures," one college student remarked. "It delivers well-reasoned answers in seconds. Why would I spend an entire class waiting for the same?"

China has placed significant emphasis on AI development and is keenly aware of its disruptive potential in the education sector. Rather than resisting the trend, the country has actively promoted the integration of AI into teaching and learning.

This commitment has been reflected in guidelines rolled out to cultivate high-quality teachers on educational digitalization, accelerate the development of large-scale AI education models to deepen integration of teaching and learning, and encourage schools to expand their AI education teaching teams.

Influenced by the authorities' call, Chinese schools and teachers are adopting a more open and adaptive mindset.

At Beijing Guangqumen Middle School, for instance, students applied their newly acquired knowledge of the rectangular coordinate system to map out boundary stones along Beijing's Central Axis during a field trip.

Their math teacher, Qi Xueran, seamlessly incorporated AI and digital assistants into the lesson, creating an immersive learning experience that blended mathematical concepts with cultural and historical insights.

In many regions, technology is making education both more engaging and enriching.

Zhi Mei, principal of Beijing Fengtai No. 2 High School, shared how teachers used generative AI to create a video message from Yang Gensi, a Chinese martyr who fell in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, addressing today's children and reenacting his heroic sacrifice.

"It was meaningful, emotionally powerful, and highly effective," Zhi noted.

Experts agree that as AI becomes further embedded in education, teachers must redefine their roles.

Luo Weidong, a professor at Zhejiang University, noted that with intelligent platforms providing students with unprecedented access to information, a teacher's value no longer lies in how much they know, but in how well they can guide students in their learning.

This shift is already prompting educators to rethink their approaches.

Tang Weiwei, a lecturer at Guangzhou Maritime University, uses AI as a powerful assistant in her workflow.

"It processes information at scale, serves as my search engine, and even helps design final exam questions," she said.

The time saved allows her to focus on what truly matters: refining the curriculum and connecting with students.

For her, this means bridging theory and practice so that lessons become tools for real-world problem-solving and staying attuned to the needs of a new generation of learners.

"Post-2000s students are different," Tang observed. "They want closer relationships with their teachers."

Yuan Wen, the president of Shanghai Normal University, believes that teaching transcends mere knowledge transmission.

AI may excel in information delivery, but it cannot replace the human touch in shaping values and nurturing social-emotional skills.

"Teachers should focus on creating knowledge, not just conveying it; on inspiring exploration, not just lecturing," Yuan emphasized.

She is confident that educators will not become obsolete, so long as they proactively evolve.

Even DeepSeek, a popular homegrown Chinese AI model, expressed optimism when asked whether AI would replace teachers:

"AI cannot fully replace educators, but it will profoundly transform their role and the educational landscape. After all, there will always be a need for a living presence on the podium; one who can convey the charm of proses like 'a setting sun and a lone wild duck flying together' with heart and soul."

