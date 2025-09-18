Home>>
Niu Chunge of China competes during women's pole vault final at 2025 World Athletics Championships
(Xinhua) 09:23, September 18, 2025
Niu Chunge of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Niu Chunge of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
