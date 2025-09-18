We Are China

Niu Chunge of China competes during women's pole vault final at 2025 World Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 09:23, September 18, 2025

Niu Chunge of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Niu Chunge of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

