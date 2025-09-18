China's Wuxi actively builds open economy

Xinhua) 08:26, September 18, 2025

Staff members work in a workshop of an electronic company in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

The first eight months of 2025 saw the city's total foreign trade value a new high of 535.34 billion yuan (about 75.36 billion US dollars), up 7.2 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

This photo shows the production line of YADEA at the electric scooter industrial park in Xishan District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 16, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Electric scooters designed by YADEA are displayed at the electric scooter industrial park in Xishan District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 16, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Staff members work at the production line of YADEA at the electric scooter industrial park in Xishan District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 16, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Staff members work at the workshop of a technology company in Binhu District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 16, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Staff members work in the smart warehouse of an electronic company in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Staff members work in a workshop of an electronic company in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

An automated guided vehicle (AGV) delivers supplies at an electronic company in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

Staff members work in a workshop of an electronic company in the high-tech zone of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 15, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

A staff member conducts quality control operations at the workshop of a technology company in Binhu District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 16, 2025. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

An aerial drone photo taken in January 2024 shows the electric scooter industrial park in Xishan District, Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Wuxi City has been actively building an open economy in recent years. The number of enterprises with actual foreign trade transactions in the city has exceeded 13,000, and their annual foreign trade value stood at more than 100 billion US dollars over the past four years.

The first eight months of 2025 saw the city's total foreign trade value a new high of 535.34 billion yuan (about 75.36 billion US dollars), up 7.2 percent year on year. (Xinhua)

