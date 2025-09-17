Ancient city of Kashgar transforms into unique tourist destination in China's Xinjiang
A Pakistani tourist (2nd R, front) dances with a staff member at a homestay, in the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Today, Kashgar has harnessed its cultural and geographical advantages, transforming into a unique tourist destination that blends history and modernity. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)
This photo shows a herbal tea house at the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
County-level inheritors of the wooden stamp printed fabric, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, work in a village in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
A villager makes a knife in a village in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The Yengisar knife, a local specialty known for its exquisite shape, beautiful decoration and sharp edge, has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Tourists visit the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Salamatgul, owner of a homestay, poses for photos in the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Tourists watch a performance at a homestay, in the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
A tourist poses for photos at Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Tourists dance with staff members at a homestay, in the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Students make pottery wares in a village in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Villagers perform for tourists in a village in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Tourists pose for a group photo at the Kashgar Ancient City scenic spot, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
Villagers make naans for tourists in a village in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.
