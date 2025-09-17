Xinjiang Branch of China Post expands services to support rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:19, September 17, 2025

A bus driver hands over parcels to a staff member (R) of a post office in Miliangquan Village, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2025. In recent years, China Post Ili Branch has cooperated with local bus system to deliver parcels. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

In serving port and border trade, its efforts range from providing mail delivery and door-to-door parcel pickup services for merchants in commercial centers to the establishment and operation of major facilities such as international mail exchange stations in Horgos and Kashgar. (Xinhua/Li He)

A postman (R) collects goods delivered by a merchant in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. By the end of this August, China Post Horgos Branch has processed more than 410,000 pieces of mails. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A staff member of China Post Kashgar Branch handles outbound international parcels at an international mail exchange station in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. Since the trial operation of this mail exchange station, delivery time for mails sent to Central Asia countries from southern Xinjiang has been shortened by 2 to 4 days than before. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A postman (L) delivers a parcel to a villager in Bulungkol Village of Bulungkol Township, Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. People living in the border areas now can enjoy the same fast and convenient postal service as urban residents. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A postal vehicle stops in front of a market to collect goods delivered by merchants in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. By the end of this August, China Post Horgos Branch has processed more than 410,000 pieces of mails. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A postal truck from Kazakhstan loads international mails at the international mail exchange station in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The exchange station in Horgos was officially put into operation in July of 2022, providing comprehensive solutions for warehousing and logistics of cross-border e-commerce industry chain. Over the past three years, it has exchanged 2,026 tons of international mail in total. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A postal truck leaves the comprehensive bonded zone of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The exchange station in Horgos was officially put into operation in July of 2022, providing comprehensive solutions for warehousing and logistics of cross-border e-commerce industry chain. Over the past three years, it has exchanged 2,026 tons of international mail in total. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A staff member of China Post (1st R) handles parcels to be exchanged to Kazakhstan at an international mail exchange station in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. The exchange station in Horgos was officially put into operation in July of 2022, providing comprehensive solutions for warehousing and logistics of cross-border e-commerce industry chain. Over the past three years, it has exchanged 2,026 tons of international mail in total. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A shopkeeper (R) helps a villager to pick up his parcel at the supermarket postal collection and delivery point in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2025. China Post Ili Branch has established more than 670 shop postal collection and delivery points in villages, which brings convenience to local people. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

Postal workers tag packed rice to be delivered at a food company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2025. China Post Ili Branch has fully leverage its own e-commerce platform and postal network to assist the sales of local high-quality agricultural product. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

Postal workers pack and tag corn at a cooperative in Yecheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2025. China Post Xinjiang Branch has cooperated with local agricultural product companies to improve the transportation and sales of agricultural product so as to promote local development. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

A villager (2nd, L) picks up a parcel with his family at a post office in Miliangquan Village, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2025. In recent years, China Post Ili Branch has cooperated with local bus system to deliver parcels. In recent years, the Xinjiang Branch of China Post has extended its postal services to local communities of remote area and border outposts. Additionally, it has built a high-quality agricultural product supply chain across the region, facilitating the sales of local premium agricultural products and contributing to rural revitalization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)