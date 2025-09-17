China to issue commemorative coins for Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 70th anniversary

Xinhua) 11:03, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China announced on Tuesday that it will issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins on Sept. 19 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

The set, which consists of one gold coin and one silver coin, will be legal tender in China.

Both coins will feature China's national emblem on the obverse side, with the inscription "People's Republic of China" in Chinese above the emblem and the year 2025 below it, according to the central bank.

The reverse side of these coins will display the official logo for the 70th anniversary celebrations of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, complemented by pomegranate blossoms and decorative vine patterns. The design will also be inscribed with "70th Anniversary of the Founding of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region" in both standard Chinese and the Uygur language, and will show the face value.

The 8-gram round gold coin will have a diameter of 22 millimeters and a face value of 100 yuan (about 14 U.S. dollars), while the 30-gram round silver coin will have a diameter of 40 millimeters and a face value of 10 yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)