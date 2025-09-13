China's fiscal policy has ample room for future action: finance minister

Xinhua) September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal policy will continue to balance risk prevention and growth promotion, retaining ample room for future measures, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said here on Friday.

The long-term positive outlook for China's economy remains unchanged, providing a solid foundation for fiscal operations, Lan said at a press conference.

Over the years, the country has accumulated more experience in macro regulation, enriched its policy toolkit, and significantly enhanced its capacity for counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical adjustments, according to Lan.

With improvements in institutional mechanisms for risk prevention in key areas and the gradual resolution of existing risks, China's fiscal policy is now better positioned to meet future challenges, said Lan.

The minister said the finance authorities will continue to maintain the continuity and stability of policies, strengthen forward-looking assessments, keep policy tools in reserve, and bolster high-quality economic and social development through fiscal efforts.

