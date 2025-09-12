Home>>
China's fiscal policy has ample room for future action: finance minister
(Xinhua) 16:00, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal policy will continue to balance risk prevention and growth promotion, retaining ample room for future measures, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said on Friday.
