China adopts amendment to food safety law

Xinhua) 10:03, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Food Safety Law at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The amendment, set to take effect on December 1, 2025, will enhance supervision of infant formula liquid milk as well as the road transportation of liquid foods in bulk.

The amended law introduces a licensing system for the bulk road transportation of key liquid foods, and clarifies the responsibilities of the consignors, consignees and carriers.

It also strictly prohibits the falsification and alteration of transport records and container cleaning certificates for such foods and establishes severe penalties for violations.

To better ensure the quality and safety of infant formula liquid milk, the amendment puts such products under registration-based management, and stipulates that they shall not be produced through sub-packaging.

Producers of infant formula liquid milk will be required to follow the registered product formulas and technical standards, according to the amended law.

The Food Safety Law was promulgated in 2009. It underwent a comprehensive revision in 2015, with further amendments in 2018 and 2021.

