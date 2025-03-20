China unveils new food safety regulatory framework across full supply chain

Xinhua) 08:02, March 20, 2025

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a new guideline aimed at strengthening food safety supervision across the entire supply chain.

The document was recently released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. It identifies supervision issues throughout the "farm to table" journey and proposes improvement to eight areas of coordinated regulatory measures and mechanisms -- including 21 specific measures.

Key initiatives outlined in the guideline include enhanced inspection and quarantine certification procedures for meat products, a new permit system for the transportation of bulk liquid food items, improved collaborative mechanisms for campus food safety management, and strengthened integration of online and offline supervision for food delivery services.

These measures directly address food safety concerns that have captured public attention -- focusing on areas most relevant to consumer interests.

