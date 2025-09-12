Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend Papua New Guinea's 50th independence anniversary celebrations
(Xinhua) 16:31, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu will travel to Papua New Guinea to attend its 50th independence anniversary celebrations from Sept. 15 to 17, at the invitation of the government of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
