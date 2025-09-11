Xi congratulates Guyanese president on reelection

Xinhua) 09:44, September 11, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his reelection as president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

In a congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that Guyana was one of the first countries in the Caribbean region to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Over the past 53 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Guyana relations have developed healthily and stably, witnessing fruitful practical cooperation in various fields and close coordination in multilateral affairs, he said.

Recalling that he and Ali reached important consensus on the development of bilateral ties during their meeting in Chengdu in July 2023, Xi said he is willing to work with the Guyanese president to deepen mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and to continuously elevate China-Guyana relations to new levels so as to better benefit the two peoples.

