2nd Golden Panda Awards kicks off

People's Daily Online) 15:58, September 12, 2025

The 2nd Golden Panda Awards, an international film and television culture awards ceremony, is being held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province from Sept. 12 to 13, 2025.

Co-hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the People's Government of Sichuan Province, the event has already unveiled its list of nominees. On the evening of Sept. 13, a total of 27 awards will be presented across 4 major categories—film, TV drama, documentary, and animation—along with a Special Jury Award.

This year's Golden Panda Awards features three main events: the Golden Panda Night, the Golden Panda International Culture Forum, and the Golden Panda Awards Ceremony, along with supporting activities.

