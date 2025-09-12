PD Vlog | If I were the boss of robots...

(People's Daily App) 13:25, September 12, 2025

Imagine if your restaurant staff were robots — from a robot receptionist to a pastry chef, the future is already serving you on a plate. Just next door, the world's first humanoid AI robot 4S store lets you buy, upgrade, or maintain your own robots. Follow a People's Daily reporter to explore how robots are becoming our assistants, teammates and a part of everyday life. Catch a glimpse of tomorrow, today!

(Produced by Li Yuanxin, Zhu Yingqi, Han Xiaomeng and interns Xu Xuanyu, Fan Jialin, Kang Yutong)

