Journalist witnesses China-Equatorial Guinea friendship at donated school in China

Xinhua) 11:10, September 12, 2025

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, dances with children at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Since establishing diplomatic relations over half a century ago, China and Equatorial Guinea have helped each other through thick and thin and maintained practical cooperation and exchanges in various fields, yielding noticeable results.

In April 2015, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, announced that his country would donate a school in Jinping County. The construction of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School was completed the following year, and it has since stood as a testament to the enduring bilateral friendship.

On May 27, 2024, President Obiang joined a video call with the school's students during his visit to China. The children recited a poem from the Tang dynasty and performed folk songs.

At present, over 2,000 students from 16 ethnic groups pursue their studies at the primary school, where symbols of China-Equatorial Guinea friendship are prominent. Decorations highlight Equatorial Guinea's geography, customs and goods, while the exhibition room showcases student artwork celebrating the bond between the two countries.

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso (C), an Equatorial Guinean journalist, poses for a group photo at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, dances with children at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, dances with children at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, talks with a child at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Children write Chinese calligraphy at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A child writes Chinese calligraphy at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows a view of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Children greet Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, with songs at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A student shows Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, the exhibits of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso (front), an Equatorial Guinean journalist, views photos at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, writes Chinese calligraphy at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Children interact with Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Milagrosa Ada Micha Abeso, an Equatorial Guinean journalist, communicates with children at the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)