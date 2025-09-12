In pics: alfalfa planting demonstration base in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:58, September 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows an alfalfa planting demonstration base in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows a farm machinery operator driving a machine to sow alfalfa at an alfalfa planting base in Cele County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Alfalfa seedlings are pictured at an alfalfa planting base in Cele County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 9, 2025. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farm machinery operator drives a machine to harvest alfalfa at an alfalfa planting demonstration base in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 10, 2025. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows a farm machinery operator driving a machine to sow alfalfa at an alfalfa planting base in Cele County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A center-pivot irrigation system conducts irrigation at an alfalfa planting demonstration base in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 9, 2025. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows a farm machinery operator driving a machine to harvest alfalfa at an alfalfa planting demonstration base in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows farmers adding alfalfa seeds to a planter at an alfalfa planting base in Cele County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Sept. 9, 2025 shows a view of an alfalfa planting demonstration base in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Alfalfa planting has provided stable forage supply for the local animal husbandry. Meanwhile, a "cooperative plus enterprise" development mode made it possible to establish a complete industrial chain of alfalfa planting, processing and sales in Hotan, which not only helped to build an ecological barrier, but also boosted income of farmers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)