China striving to achieve annual economic, social development goals: official

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is making every effort to accomplish the economic and social development goals set for 2025, with a raft of work arrangements to be continued in the second half of the year, said Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner.

Entrusted by the State Council, Zheng made the remarks Wednesday when presenting a report on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan since the start of 2025 to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature.

The report has listed major work tasks for the remainder of the year, including tapping into the potential of domestic demand, promoting the in-depth integration of sci-tech innovations and industrial innovations, deepening reform and expanding opening up, and preventing and defusing risks.

The tasks also look at advancing coordinated regional development and integrated urban-rural development, promoting green and low-carbon transition, improving people's livelihood, and strengthening security capacity building in key areas.

The report said the government will work to ensure stability in the job market and firms' operations, refine a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy, and make policies more targeted and efficient.

Efforts will also be made to shore up consumption by implementing consumption-boosting programs, removing restrictive rules on consumption, and rolling out measures to expand service consumption, according to the report.

